Smith & Nephew SNATS (NYSE:SNN) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at Wall Street Zen

Smith & Nephew SNATS (NYSE:SNN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Saturday.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Smith & Nephew SNATS from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Smith & Nephew SNATS has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

Smith & Nephew SNATS stock opened at $37.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 3.00. Smith & Nephew SNATS has a 52 week low of $23.69 and a 52 week high of $37.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.81 and a 200-day moving average of $29.69.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNN. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Smith & Nephew SNATS by 3,471.4% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,750 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,701 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Smith & Nephew SNATS in the 1st quarter valued at about $211,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Smith & Nephew SNATS by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,641 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in shares of Smith & Nephew SNATS in the 4th quarter valued at about $435,000. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Smith & Nephew SNATS in the 4th quarter valued at about $431,000. Institutional investors own 25.64% of the company’s stock.

Smith & Nephew plc engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of medical devices. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, Sports Medicine and ENT, and Advanced Wound Management. The Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine and ENT segment consists of the following businesses: knee implants, hip implants, other reconstruction, trauma, sports medicine joint repair, arthroscopic enabling technologies, and ENT.

