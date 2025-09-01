Sibanye Gold (NYSE:SBSW) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Sibanye Gold (NYSE:SBSW – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Saturday.

Sibanye Gold Stock Up 4.3%

Shares of NYSE:SBSW opened at $7.59 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Sibanye Gold has a fifty-two week low of $3.05 and a fifty-two week high of $9.85.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Sibanye Gold in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Sibanye Gold by 112.2% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 2,228 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new position in Sibanye Gold in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in Sibanye Gold in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Sibanye Gold by 35.8% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.93% of the company’s stock.

Sibanye Gold Company Profile

Sibanye Stillwater Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Europe, and Australia. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, rhodium, iridium, and ruthenium; chrome; nickel; and silver, cobalt, and copper.

