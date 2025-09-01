Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) Upgraded to Hold at Wall Street Zen

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Saturday.

Separately, Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Trinity Industries from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.50.

Trinity Industries Stock Down 0.9%

TRN opened at $28.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.66. Trinity Industries has a 1-year low of $22.38 and a 1-year high of $39.83. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 24.88 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.27.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The transportation company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.12). Trinity Industries had a return on equity of 8.49% and a net margin of 3.83%.The business had revenue of $506.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $589.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 39.8% on a year-over-year basis. Trinity Industries has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.400-1.60 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Trinity Industries will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Trinity Industries by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 410,122 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,508,000 after purchasing an additional 9,395 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Trinity Industries by 1,142.3% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 85,199 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,391,000 after acquiring an additional 78,341 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Trinity Industries by 3,212.1% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 12,023 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 11,660 shares in the last quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Trinity Industries by 23.4% during the first quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,898 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after acquiring an additional 9,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Trinity Industries during the first quarter valued at $404,000. 86.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services under the TrinityRail name in North America. It operates in two segments, Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, and Rail Products Group. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investors; and provides fleet maintenance and management services.

