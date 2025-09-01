Prudential Public (NYSE:PUK) Stock Rating Lowered by Wall Street Zen

Prudential Public (NYSE:PUK – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday.

PUK has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Prudential Public in a research report on Thursday. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Prudential Public in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Prudential Public in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Prudential Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Prudential Public currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

NYSE:PUK opened at $26.63 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.66. The stock has a market cap of $34.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.04. Prudential Public has a 1 year low of $14.39 and a 1 year high of $27.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Prudential Public by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 18,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. ICONIQ Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Prudential Public by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC now owns 14,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the period. Choreo LLC boosted its position in shares of Prudential Public by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 12,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Prudential Public by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the period. Finally, Gallacher Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Prudential Public by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC now owns 16,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares during the period. 1.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia and Africa. The company was founded in 1848 and is headquartered in Central, Hong Kong.

