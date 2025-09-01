United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Rating Lowered to “Sell” at Wall Street Zen

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

UPS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on United Parcel Service from $98.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Argus dropped their target price on United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Redburn Atlantic dropped their target price on United Parcel Service from $137.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research dropped their target price on United Parcel Service from $113.00 to $112.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, fifteen have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Parcel Service currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.81.

United Parcel Service Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of United Parcel Service stock opened at $87.54 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $94.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. United Parcel Service has a twelve month low of $84.28 and a twelve month high of $145.01. The stock has a market cap of $74.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.08.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.01). United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 39.61% and a net margin of 6.34%.The business had revenue of $21.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.90 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at United Parcel Service

In related news, Director William R. Johnson purchased 5,000 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $86.50 per share, with a total value of $432,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 10,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $878,840. This trade represents a 96.90% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Carol B. Tome purchased 11,682 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $85.67 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,796.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 24,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,117,591.06. The trade was a 89.61% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 17,182 shares of company stock valued at $1,477,382. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United Parcel Service

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 3.9% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,557 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Co SC raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 7,227 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $911,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 2.5% during the first quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 4,124 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 1.9% during the second quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 5,413 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, First Dallas Securities Inc. raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 0.9% during the first quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 11,421 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,256,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Stories

