Signet Jewelers (SIG) Projected to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Free Report) is projected to announce its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Tuesday, September 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.21 per share and revenue of $1.4950 billion for the quarter. Signet Jewelers has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.700-9.380 EPS. Q2 2026 guidance at EPS.Individuals are encouraged to explore the company’s upcoming Q2 2026 earningoverview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, September 2, 2025 at 8:30 AM ET.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 3rd. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Signet Jewelers had a return on equity of 22.41% and a net margin of 0.63%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Signet Jewelers to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Signet Jewelers Price Performance

Shares of SIG stock opened at $87.59 on Monday. Signet Jewelers has a one year low of $45.55 and a one year high of $106.28. The company has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $81.67 and a 200-day moving average of $68.04.

Signet Jewelers Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 25th were given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 25th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. Signet Jewelers’s payout ratio is currently 139.13%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SIG. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $92.00 target price on shares of Signet Jewelers in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Signet Jewelers in a research note on Monday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $102.00 price objective for the company. CL King began coverage on Signet Jewelers in a research note on Monday, May 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Signet Jewelers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.86.

Institutional Trading of Signet Jewelers

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in Signet Jewelers in the second quarter worth $69,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers in the 2nd quarter worth about $732,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 6.0% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 146,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,634,000 after purchasing an additional 8,280 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Signet Jewelers during the second quarter valued at $271,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Signet Jewelers by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter.

Signet Jewelers Company Profile

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Outlet, Zales Jewelers, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through its digital banners, James Allen and Blue Nile.

