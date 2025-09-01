Spire Global (SPIR) Projected to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Spire Global (NYSE:SPIR – Get Free Report) is projected to announce its Q2 2025 results after the market closes on Tuesday, September 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.45) per share and revenue of $18.4450 million for the quarter. Interested persons can check the company’s upcoming Q2 2025 earningsummary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, September 10, 2025 at 5:00 PM ET.

Spire Global Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of Spire Global stock opened at $9.07 on Monday. Spire Global has a twelve month low of $6.85 and a twelve month high of $21.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $281.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 2.38.

In other Spire Global news, Chairman Peter Platzer sold 20,799 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.92, for a total transaction of $227,125.08. Following the sale, the chairman directly owned 1,593,400 shares in the company, valued at $17,399,928. This represents a 1.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen Messer sold 16,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.85, for a total transaction of $180,761.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 82,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $890,372.70. This represents a 16.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 193,557 shares of company stock valued at $2,259,464 in the last ninety days. 14.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its position in Spire Global by 210.0% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 171,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,046,000 after purchasing an additional 116,488 shares in the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Spire Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,375,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Spire Global by 58.0% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 269,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,206,000 after purchasing an additional 98,925 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Spire Global by 125.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 80,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $953,000 after buying an additional 44,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shay Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Spire Global by 120.4% during the 2nd quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 57,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after buying an additional 31,198 shares during the last quarter. 19.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Spire Global from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.20.

Spire Global, Inc provides subscription-based data, insights, predictive analytics, and related project-based services worldwide. The company offers satellite-based aircraft tracking data to power applications, drive decision making, and improve cost efficiencies; data, insights, and predictive analytics for highly accurate ship monitoring, real-time and near real-time vessel updates, port operations, ship safety and route optimization; and space-based data, AI-powered insights, and predictive weather analytics for accurate weather forecasting.

