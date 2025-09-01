Nutriband (NTRB) Expected to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Nutriband (NASDAQ:NTRB – Get Free Report) is anticipated to post its results before the market opens on Tuesday, September 2nd. Analysts expect Nutriband to post earnings of ($0.17) per share and revenue of $0.7050 million for the quarter.

Nutriband (NASDAQ:NTRB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $0.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.71 million. Nutriband had a negative net margin of 415.93% and a negative return on equity of 68.25%. On average, analysts expect Nutriband to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Nutriband alerts:

Nutriband Price Performance

NTRB opened at $6.47 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $72.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.19 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.76. Nutriband has a twelve month low of $3.72 and a twelve month high of $11.78.

About Nutriband

Nutriband Inc develops a portfolio of transdermal pharmaceutical products. Its lead product in development is AVERSA fentanyl, an abuse deterrent fentanyl transdermal system that provides clinicians and patients with an extended-release transdermal fentanyl product for use in managing chronic pain requiring around the clock opioid therapy.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nutriband Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutriband and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.