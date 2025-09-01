Insider Selling: YouGov (LON:YOU) Insider Sells 76,486 Shares of Stock

YouGov plc (LON:YOU – Get Free Report) insider Alex McIntosh sold 76,486 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 340, for a total value of £260,052.40.
Shares of YouGov stock opened at GBX 347 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.35. The firm has a market capitalization of £406.39 million, a PE ratio of 49,571.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 345.26 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 324.72. YouGov plc has a 12 month low of GBX 240.50 and a 12 month high of GBX 516.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on YOU shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 565 price target on shares of YouGov in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 760 price target on shares of YouGov in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 662.50.
YouGov is an international research and data analytics group.
Our mission is to supply a continuous stream of accurate data into what the world thinks, so that organisations can better serve the communities that sustain them.
Our 22 million registered members provide us with a highly engaged proprietary panel that delivers thousands of data points on consumer opinions, attitudes and behaviour on a daily basis.
