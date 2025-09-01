Georgia Capital (LON:CGEO) Insider Sells £3,710,134.95 in Stock

Georgia Capital PLC (LON:CGEO – Get Free Report) insider Irakli Giluari sold 165,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,239, for a total transaction of £3,710,134.95.

Irakli Giluari also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 28th, Irakli Giluari sold 80 shares of Georgia Capital stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,300, for a total transaction of £1,840.

On Friday, August 22nd, Irakli Giluari sold 10,000 shares of Georgia Capital stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,330, for a total transaction of £233,000.

On Wednesday, August 20th, Irakli Giluari sold 4,583 shares of Georgia Capital stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,359, for a total transaction of £108,112.97.

On Thursday, August 21st, Irakli Giluari sold 15,058 shares of Georgia Capital stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,330, for a total transaction of £350,851.40.

On Friday, August 15th, Irakli Giluari sold 60,902 shares of Georgia Capital stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,424, for a total transaction of £1,476,264.48.

On Thursday, August 14th, Irakli Giluari sold 126,420 shares of Georgia Capital stock. The shares were sold at an average price of £2,384,842, for a total transaction of £301,491,725,640.

On Wednesday, August 13th, Irakli Giluari sold 56,092 shares of Georgia Capital stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,349, for a total transaction of £1,317,601.08.

On Monday, August 11th, Irakli Giluari sold 5,000 shares of Georgia Capital stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,347, for a total transaction of £117,350.

On Tuesday, August 12th, Irakli Giluari sold 45,240 shares of Georgia Capital stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,348, for a total transaction of £1,062,235.20.

CGEO opened at GBX 2,275 on Monday. Georgia Capital PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 890 and a twelve month high of GBX 2,500. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2,144.60 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,794.08. The company has a market cap of £755.12 million, a PE ratio of 244.66 and a beta of 1.18.

Georgia Capital ( LON:CGEO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported GBX 0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. Georgia Capital had a net margin of 58.75% and a return on equity of 4.87%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Georgia Capital PLC will post 260.9999942 earnings per share for the current year.

Georgia Capital PLC (“Georgia Capital” or “the Group” or “GCAP”– LSE: CGEO LN) is a platform for buying, building and developing businesses in Georgia with holdings in sectors that are expected to benefit from the continued growth and further diversification of the Georgian economy. The Group’s focus is typically on larger-scale investment opportunities in Georgia, which have the potential to reach at least GEL 300 million equity value over 3-5 years from the initial investment and to monetise them through exits, as investments mature.

