Yext (NYSE:YEXT) Rating Lowered to “Buy” at Wall Street Zen

Yext (NYSE:YEXT – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.

YEXT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Yext from $7.50 to $8.25 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Zacks Research cut shares of Yext from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Yext in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Finally, B. Riley upgraded shares of Yext from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.44.

YEXT opened at $9.10 on Friday. Yext has a fifty-two week low of $4.73 and a fifty-two week high of $9.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.52 and a beta of 1.01.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Yext during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Optas LLC acquired a new position in Yext during the 1st quarter worth about $71,000. 111 Capital acquired a new position in Yext during the 2nd quarter worth about $100,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in Yext during the 2nd quarter worth about $109,000. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its position in Yext by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 14,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 2,002 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

Yext, Inc organizes business facts to provide answers to consumer questions in North America and internationally. It operates Yext platform, a cloud-based platform that allows its customers to offer answers to consumer questions, to control the facts about their businesses and the content of their landing pages, and to manage their consumer reviews; and provides customers to update their information and content through its publisher network of maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks, as well as professional services.

