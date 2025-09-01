Capstone Therapeutics Corp.’s (NASDAQ:CAPS) Lock-Up Period To End Tomorrow

Capstone Therapeutics’ (NASDAQ:CAPS – Get Free Report) lock-up period is set to expire on Tuesday, September 2nd. Capstone Therapeutics had issued 1,250,000 shares in its initial public offering on March 6th. The total size of the offering was $5,000,000 based on an initial share price of $4.00. After the expiration of Capstone Therapeutics’ lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded Capstone Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th.

Capstone Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ CAPS opened at $1.22 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.41. Capstone Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.96 and a one year high of $16.18.

Capstone Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $12.85 million during the quarter.

Capstone Therapeutics Company Profile

Capstone Therapeutics Corp., a biotechnology company, develops novel peptides and other molecules for helping patients with under-served medical conditions in the United States. It develops Apo E mimetic peptide molecule AEM-28 and its analogs that have completed Phase Ia and Phase Ib/IIa clinical trials for lipoprotein metabolism.

