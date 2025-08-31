Critical Review: PowerBank (NASDAQ:SUUN) & Advantagewon Oil (OTCMKTS:ANTGF)

PowerBank (NASDAQ:SUUN – Get Free Report) and Advantagewon Oil (OTCMKTS:ANTGF – Get Free Report) are both energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability, valuation, dividends and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares PowerBank and Advantagewon Oil’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PowerBank -40.54% -24.80% -8.92% Advantagewon Oil N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares PowerBank and Advantagewon Oil”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PowerBank $43.08 million 1.64 -$2.56 million ($0.45) -4.40 Advantagewon Oil N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Advantagewon Oil has lower revenue, but higher earnings than PowerBank.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for PowerBank and Advantagewon Oil, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PowerBank 0 0 3 1 3.25 Advantagewon Oil 0 0 0 0 0.00

PowerBank presently has a consensus price target of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 152.53%. Given PowerBank’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe PowerBank is more favorable than Advantagewon Oil.

Summary

PowerBank beats Advantagewon Oil on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PowerBank

SolarBank Corporation operates as an independent renewable and clean energy project developer and asset operator in Canada and the United States. The company engages in the site origination, development, financing, engineering, procurement, construction, operation, maintenance, and asset management of solar photovoltaic power generation projects. It offers solar energy solutions in the areas of behind-the-meter solar power plants, electricity grid connected community solar gardens, and utility scale solar farms. The company was formerly known as Abundant Solar Energy Inc. and changed its name to SolarBank Corporation in October 2022. SolarBank Corporation was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Advantagewon Oil

Advantagewon Oil Corporation provides energy solutions in Canada. It also offers mobility and EVs related solutions. Advantagewon Oil Corporation was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

