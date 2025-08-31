Samsara (NYSE:IOT) versus Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR) Critical Comparison

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) and Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) are both large-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Samsara and Palantir Technologies”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Samsara $1.25 billion 16.46 -$154.91 million ($0.22) -164.15 Palantir Technologies $2.87 billion 129.74 $462.19 million $0.30 522.37

Analyst Recommendations

Palantir Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Samsara. Samsara is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Palantir Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Samsara and Palantir Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Samsara 0 9 8 0 2.47 Palantir Technologies 2 16 4 0 2.09

Samsara currently has a consensus target price of $49.71, suggesting a potential upside of 37.67%. Palantir Technologies has a consensus target price of $136.61, suggesting a potential downside of 12.83%. Given Samsara’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Samsara is more favorable than Palantir Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares Samsara and Palantir Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Samsara -9.04% -11.14% -5.95% Palantir Technologies 22.18% 10.75% 8.71%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

96.0% of Samsara shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.7% of Palantir Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 46.5% of Samsara shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 12.9% of Palantir Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Samsara has a beta of 1.61, indicating that its stock price is 61% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Palantir Technologies has a beta of 2.59, indicating that its stock price is 159% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Palantir Technologies beats Samsara on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Samsara

Samsara Inc. provides solutions that connects physical operations data to its connected operations cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy. Its applications include video-based safety that enables customers to build a safety program and protect their teams with AI-enabled video; vehicle telematics which provides visibility into real-time vehicle location and diagnostics with GPS tracking, routing and dispatch, fuel efficiency management, electric vehicle usage and charge planning, preventative maintenance, and insights to manage fuel and energy costs; and mobile apps and workflows that improves productivity for frontline workers and enables regulatory compliance for workers to see upcoming jobs, capture electronic documents, perform maintenance inspections, maintain compliance logs, and message with back-office administration. The company also provides equipment monitoring which offers visibility and management of unpowered and powered assets, ranging from generators and compressors to heavy construction equipment and trailers to improve operating efficiency, prevent unplanned downtime, and avoid critical safety and compliance issues; and site visibility that provides remote visibility into sites to improve onsite security, safety, and incident response times. It serves transportation, wholesale and retail trade, construction, field services, logistics, utilities and energy, healthcare and education, manufacturing, food and beverage, and other industries, as well as government. Samsara Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies, Inc. engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies. The company was founded by Alexander Ceadmon Karp, Peter Andreas Thiel, Stephen Cohen, and Nathan Dale Gettings in 2003 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

