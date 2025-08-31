Head-To-Head Contrast: PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) & Freddie Mac (OTCMKTS:FMCC)

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI – Get Free Report) and Freddie Mac (OTCMKTS:FMCC – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

57.9% of PennyMac Financial Services shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.8% of PennyMac Financial Services shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of Freddie Mac shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares PennyMac Financial Services and Freddie Mac’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PennyMac Financial Services 22.00% 12.18% 1.95% Freddie Mac 9.04% -44.33% 0.34%

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PennyMac Financial Services $1.59 billion 3.57 $311.42 million $7.21 15.28 Freddie Mac $122.05 billion 0.05 $11.86 billion ($0.03) -315.00

This table compares PennyMac Financial Services and Freddie Mac”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Freddie Mac has higher revenue and earnings than PennyMac Financial Services. Freddie Mac is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than PennyMac Financial Services, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

PennyMac Financial Services has a beta of 1.51, suggesting that its share price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Freddie Mac has a beta of 2.09, suggesting that its share price is 109% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for PennyMac Financial Services and Freddie Mac, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PennyMac Financial Services 0 1 5 0 2.83 Freddie Mac 1 0 0 0 1.00

PennyMac Financial Services currently has a consensus target price of $118.67, suggesting a potential upside of 7.71%. Freddie Mac has a consensus target price of $4.50, suggesting a potential downside of 52.38%. Given PennyMac Financial Services’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe PennyMac Financial Services is more favorable than Freddie Mac.

Summary

PennyMac Financial Services beats Freddie Mac on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PennyMac Financial Services

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of loans. This segment sources residential conventional and government-insured or guaranteed mortgage loans through correspondent production, consumer direct lending, and broker direct lending. The Servicing segment performs loan servicing for both newly originated loans that are under holding for sale and loans services for others. The segment performs loan administration, collection, and default management activities, including the collection and remittance of loan payments; responds to customer inquiries; provides accounting for principal and interest; holds custodial funds for the payment of property taxes and insurance premiums; counsels delinquent borrowers; and supervising foreclosures and property dispositions, as well as administers loss mitigation activities, such as modification and forbearance programs. The Investment Management segment is involved in sourcing, performing diligence, bidding, and closing investment asset acquisitions; managing correspondent production activities for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust; and managing acquired assets. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Westlake Village, California.

About Freddie Mac

Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation operates in the secondary mortgage market in the United States. It operates through two segments, Single-Family and Multifamily. The Single-Family segment purchases, securitizes, and guarantees single-family loans; and manages single-family mortgage credit and market risk, as well as manages mortgage-related investments portfolio, single-family securitization activities, and treasury functions. This segment serves mortgage banking companies, commercial banks, regional banks, community banks, credit unions, housing finance agencies, savings institutions, and non-depository financial institutions. The Multifamily segment engages in the purchase, securitization, and guarantee of multifamily loans; issuance of multifamily K certificates; manages multifamily mortgage credit and market risk; and invests in multifamily loans and mortgage-related securities. It serves banks and other financial institutions, insurance companies, money managers, hedge funds, pension funds, state and local governments, and broker dealers. Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation incorporated in 1970 and is headquartered in McLean, Virginia.

