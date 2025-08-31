Telefonica Brasil (NYSE:VIV) vs. Metro One Telecommunications (OTCMKTS:WOWI) Critical Contrast

Telefonica Brasil (NYSE:VIV – Get Free Report) and Metro One Telecommunications (OTCMKTS:WOWI – Get Free Report) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

5.2% of Telefonica Brasil shares are held by institutional investors. 33.0% of Metro One Telecommunications shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Telefonica Brasil has a beta of 0.81, meaning that its share price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Metro One Telecommunications has a beta of 7.18, meaning that its share price is 618% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Telefonica Brasil $10.36 billion 1.96 $1.03 billion $0.62 20.09 Metro One Telecommunications $80,000.00 0.07 -$3.93 million N/A N/A

This table compares Telefonica Brasil and Metro One Telecommunications”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Telefonica Brasil has higher revenue and earnings than Metro One Telecommunications.

Profitability

This table compares Telefonica Brasil and Metro One Telecommunications’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Telefonica Brasil 10.13% 8.32% 4.56% Metro One Telecommunications N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Telefonica Brasil and Metro One Telecommunications, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Telefonica Brasil 1 3 2 0 2.17 Metro One Telecommunications 0 0 0 0 0.00

Telefonica Brasil presently has a consensus price target of $12.70, indicating a potential upside of 1.97%. Given Telefonica Brasil’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Telefonica Brasil is more favorable than Metro One Telecommunications.

Summary

Telefonica Brasil beats Metro One Telecommunications on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Telefonica Brasil

Telefônica Brasil S.A., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mobile telecommunications company in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband internet access through 3G, 4G, 4.5G, and 5G, as well as mobile value-added and wireless roaming services. The company also offers data services, including broadband and mobile data services. In addition, it provides pay TV services through IPTV technologies; network services, such as rental of facilities; other services comprising internet access, private network connectivity, computer equipment leasing, extended service, caller identification, voice mail, cellular blocker, and others; wholesale services, including interconnection services to users of other network providers; and digital services, such as entertainment, cloud, and security and financial services. Further, the company offers multimedia communication services, which include audio, data, voice and other sounds, images, texts, and other information, as well as sells devices, such as smartphones, broadband USB modems, and other devices. Additionally, it provides telecommunications solutions and IT support to various industries, such as retail, manufacturing, services, financial institutions, government, etc. It markets and sells its solutions through own stores, dealers, retail and distribution channels, door-to-door sales, and outbound tele sales. The company was formerly known as Telecomunicações de São Paulo S.A. – TELESP and changed its name to Telefônica Brasil S.A. in October 2011. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil.

About Metro One Telecommunications

Metro One Telecommunications, Inc. provides mobile commerce platform that enables retailers to launch their own branded mobile application in the United States. Its Mobile Commerce Merchant Platform allows small and medium-sized business retailers and enterprises to launch a branded and functional mobile app; Mobile Commerce Enterprise Platform that enables enterprise retailers, who own and operates brick and mortar store, as well as e-commerce platforms to engage with their customer online and in-store through the customer's mobile application; and Instore engagement Suite solutions. The company was formerly known as Metro One Direct Information Services Inc. and changed its name to Metro One Telecommunications, Inc. in December 1995. Metro One Telecommunications, Inc. was incorporated in 1989 and is based in Sheridan, Wyoming.

