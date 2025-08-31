Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI) vs. Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP) Head to Head Contrast

Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI – Get Free Report) and Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Mueller Industries and Ampco-Pittsburgh”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mueller Industries $3.77 billion 2.82 $604.88 million $6.30 15.22 Ampco-Pittsburgh $418.30 million 0.13 $440,000.00 ($0.24) -11.38

Volatility and Risk

Mueller Industries has higher revenue and earnings than Ampco-Pittsburgh. Ampco-Pittsburgh is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Mueller Industries, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Mueller Industries has a beta of 1.04, meaning that its stock price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ampco-Pittsburgh has a beta of 0.82, meaning that its stock price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

94.5% of Mueller Industries shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.2% of Ampco-Pittsburgh shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.7% of Mueller Industries shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 31.6% of Ampco-Pittsburgh shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Mueller Industries and Ampco-Pittsburgh, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mueller Industries 0 0 1 0 3.00 Ampco-Pittsburgh 0 0 0 0 0.00

Mueller Industries presently has a consensus price target of $105.00, indicating a potential upside of 9.51%. Given Mueller Industries’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Mueller Industries is more favorable than Ampco-Pittsburgh.

Profitability

This table compares Mueller Industries and Ampco-Pittsburgh’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mueller Industries 17.48% 24.47% 20.63% Ampco-Pittsburgh -1.22% 1.40% 0.19%

Summary

Mueller Industries beats Ampco-Pittsburgh on 13 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mueller Industries

Mueller Industries, Inc. manufactures and sells copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, South Korea, the Middle East, China, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment offers copper tubes, fittings, line sets, and pipe nipples. It also resells steel pipes, brass and plastic plumbing valves, malleable iron fittings and faucets, and plumbing specialties; and supplies water tubes. This segment sells its products to wholesalers in the plumbing and refrigeration markets, distributors to the manufactured housing and recreational vehicle industries, building material retailers, and air-conditioning original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The Industrial Metals segment manufactures brass, bronze, and copper alloy rods; plumbing brass, valves, fittings, and gas assemblies; cold-form aluminum and copper products; machining of aluminum, steel, brass, and cast iron impacts and castings; brass and aluminum forgings; brass, aluminum, and stainless-steel valves; fluid control solutions; and gas train assembles to OEMs in the industrial, construction, HVAC, plumbing, and refrigeration markets. The Climate segment offers valves, protection devices, and brass fittings for various OEMs in the commercial HVAC and refrigeration markets; high-pressure components and accessories for the air-conditioning and refrigeration markets; coaxial heat exchangers and twisted tubes for the HVAC, geothermal, refrigeration, swimming pool heat pump, marine, ice machine, commercial boiler, and heat reclamation markets; and insulated HVAC flexible duct systems. Mueller Industries, Inc. was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in Collierville, Tennessee.

About Ampco-Pittsburgh

Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacture and sale of specialty metal products and customized equipment to commercial and industrial users worldwide. The company operates through Forged and Cast Engineered Products (FCEP); and Air and Liquid Processing (ALP) segments. The FCEP segment produces forged hardened steel rolls, cast rolls and, forged engineered products that are used in cold rolling mills by producers of steel, aluminum, and other metals; cast rolls for hot strip mills, medium/heavy section mills, roughing mills, and plate mills; and forged engineered products for narrow and wide strip and aluminum mills, back-up rolls for narrow strip mills, and leveling rolls and shafts. The ALP segment produces custom-engineered finned tube heat exchange coils and related heat transfer products for various industries, including OEM/commercial, nuclear power generation, and industrial manufacturing; custom-designed air handling systems for institutional, pharmaceutical, and general industrial building markets; and manufacture centrifugal pumps for the fossil fueled power generation, marine defense, and industrial refrigeration industries. Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation was incorporated in 1929 and is headquartered in Carnegie, Pennsylvania.

