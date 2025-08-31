First Advantage (NYSE:FA) & Spree Acquisition Corp. 1 (NYSE:SHAP) Financial Contrast

First Advantage (NYSE:FA – Get Free Report) and Spree Acquisition Corp. 1 (NYSE:SHAP – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

First Advantage has a beta of 1.24, meaning that its share price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Spree Acquisition Corp. 1 has a beta of -0.02, meaning that its share price is 102% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for First Advantage and Spree Acquisition Corp. 1, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Advantage 0 5 2 0 2.29 Spree Acquisition Corp. 1 0 0 0 0 0.00

Profitability

First Advantage presently has a consensus price target of $20.25, indicating a potential upside of 23.78%. Given First Advantage’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe First Advantage is more favorable than Spree Acquisition Corp. 1.

This table compares First Advantage and Spree Acquisition Corp. 1’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Advantage 0.65% 13.16% 7.33% Spree Acquisition Corp. 1 N/A -22.17% 6.72%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares First Advantage and Spree Acquisition Corp. 1″s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Advantage $1.25 billion 2.27 $37.29 million ($0.92) -17.78 Spree Acquisition Corp. 1 N/A N/A $4.35 million N/A N/A

First Advantage has higher revenue and earnings than Spree Acquisition Corp. 1.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

94.9% of First Advantage shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.9% of Spree Acquisition Corp. 1 shares are held by institutional investors. 3.9% of First Advantage shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 58.4% of Spree Acquisition Corp. 1 shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

First Advantage beats Spree Acquisition Corp. 1 on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First Advantage

First Advantage Corporation provides employment background screening, identity, and verification solutions worldwide. It offers pre-onboarding products and solutions, such as criminal background checks, drug/health screening, extended workforce screening, FBI channeling, identity checks and biometric fraud mitigation tools, education/work history verification, driver records and compliance, healthcare credentials, executive screening, and other screening products. The company also provides post-onboarding solutions, including criminal records monitoring, healthcare sanctions, motor vehicle records, social media screening, and global sanctions and licenses; and other products comprising fleet/vehicle compliance, hiring tax credits and incentives, resident/tenant screening, and investigative research. Its products and solutions are used by personnel in recruiting, human resources, risk, compliance, vendor management, safety, and/or security in global enterprises, mid-sized, and small companies. The company was formerly known as Fastball Intermediate, Inc. and changed its name to First Advantage Corporation in March 2021. First Advantage Corporation was founded in 2002 and is based in Atlanta, Georgia.

About Spree Acquisition Corp. 1

Spree Acquisition Corp. 1 Limited does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the mobility-related technology businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Atlanta, Georgia.

