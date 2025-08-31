Analyzing MTN Group (OTCMKTS:MTNOY) and TIM (NYSE:TIMB)

MTN Group (OTCMKTS:MTNOY – Get Free Report) and TIM (NYSE:TIMB – Get Free Report) are both large-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Risk & Volatility

MTN Group has a beta of 1.22, suggesting that its stock price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TIM has a beta of 0.6, suggesting that its stock price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get MTN Group alerts:

Profitability

This table compares MTN Group and TIM’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MTN Group N/A N/A N/A TIM 13.91% 13.99% 6.37%

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MTN Group $10.27 billion 1.51 -$523.72 million N/A N/A TIM $4.72 billion 2.16 $584.73 million $1.29 16.34

This table compares MTN Group and TIM”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

TIM has lower revenue, but higher earnings than MTN Group.

Dividends

MTN Group pays an annual dividend of $0.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. TIM pays an annual dividend of $0.87 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.1%. TIM pays out 67.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for MTN Group and TIM, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MTN Group 0 0 0 1 4.00 TIM 0 5 2 0 2.29

TIM has a consensus price target of $21.25, indicating a potential upside of 0.84%. Given TIM’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe TIM is more favorable than MTN Group.

Summary

TIM beats MTN Group on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MTN Group

(Get Free Report)

MTN Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile telecommunications services in South Africa, Nigeria, East Africa, West and Central Africa, and the Middle East and North Africa. The company offers data, voice and SMS, digital and fintech, interconnect, and roaming services, as well as sells mobile devices. It also provides network as a service, including subsea cables that offers international connectivity services; terrestrial and metro fiber networks; data centers and cable landing stations; and FTTx, towers, and radio access networks. The company also offers digital financial services, such as access payments, e-commerce, insurance, and lending and remittance services; enterprise services comprising manage networks, unified and cloud communication, security as a service, and Internet of Things; and API products and services for telecommunications, health, government, financial services, entertainment, and other sectors. MTN Group Limited was incorporated in 1994 and is based in Johannesburg, South Africa.

About TIM

(Get Free Report)

TIM S.A., a telecommunications company, provides mobile voice, data, and broadband services in Brazil. The company offers in mobile, landline, long-distance, and data transmission services. It also offers fixed ultra-broadband, fixed ultraband broadband, and digital content services. The company serves individuals and corporates, as well as small, medium, and large companies. TIM S.A is based in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. The company operates as a subsidiary of TIM Brasil Serviços e Participações S.A.

Receive News & Ratings for MTN Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MTN Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.