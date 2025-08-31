Nikola (OTCMKTS:NKLAQ) vs. Renault (OTCMKTS:RNSDF) Head to Head Comparison

Nikola (OTCMKTS:NKLAQ – Get Free Report) and Renault (OTCMKTS:RNSDF – Get Free Report) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Nikola and Renault, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nikola 0 3 1 0 2.25 Renault 0 0 0 0 0.00

Nikola currently has a consensus price target of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 19,900.00%. Given Nikola’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Nikola is more favorable than Renault.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Profitability

37.4% of Nikola shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.6% of Renault shares are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of Nikola shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Nikola and Renault’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nikola N/A N/A N/A Renault N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Nikola and Renault”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nikola $35.84 million 0.05 -$966.28 million ($14.26) 0.00 Renault N/A N/A N/A $4.71 7.67

Renault has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Nikola. Nikola is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Renault, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Nikola beats Renault on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nikola

Nikola Corporation operates as a technology innovator and integrator that develops energy and transportation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in truck and energy units. It commercializes battery electric vehicles (BEV) and hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicles (FCEV) to the trucking sector. In addition, it develops a network of hydrogen fueling stations; and offers BEV charging solutions for its FCEV and BEV customers, as well as other third-party customers. Further, its products include Nikola Tre Class 8 truck and the Nikola's Class 8 FCEV. Additionally, the company assembles, integrates, and commissions its vehicles in collaboration with its business partners and suppliers. Nikola Corporation founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.

About Renault

Renault SA engages in the design, manufacture, sale, repair, maintenance, and leasing of motor vehicles in Europe, Eurasia, Africa, the Middle East, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. It also engages in the design and production of parts and equipment used for manufacturing and operation vehicles. The company operates through Automotive, Sale Financing, and Mobility Services segments. Its Automotive segment produces, sells, and distributes passenger cars and light commercial vehicles; and invests in automotive-sector associates and joint ventures primarily in Nissan. The company's Sale Financing segment offers sale financing, leasing, maintenance, and services contract under the Mobilize Financial Services brand. Its Mobility Services segment provides mobility and energy solutions for electric vehicle users under the Mobilize brand. In addition, it is also involved in the design, manufacture, and sale of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles under the Renault, Dacia, Alpine, and Mobilize brands. Further, the company offers used vehicles and spare parts; and engages in business-to-business powertrain activities, and research and advanced engineering activities. Renault SA was founded in 1898 and is based in Boulogne-Billancourt, France.

