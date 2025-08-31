Contrasting Altex Industries (OTCMKTS:ALTX) and Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN)

Altex Industries (OTCMKTS:ALTX – Get Free Report) and Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) are both energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Altex Industries and Devon Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Altex Industries -866.67% -16.81% -8.73% Devon Energy 16.57% 18.59% 8.95%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Altex Industries and Devon Energy”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Altex Industries $20,000.00 190.91 $440,000.00 ($0.01) -34.00 Devon Energy $15.94 billion 1.44 $2.89 billion $4.46 8.10

Devon Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Altex Industries. Altex Industries is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Devon Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Altex Industries has a beta of 0.31, indicating that its share price is 69% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Devon Energy has a beta of 1.07, indicating that its share price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Altex Industries and Devon Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Altex Industries 0 0 0 0 0.00 Devon Energy 0 10 16 0 2.62

Devon Energy has a consensus price target of $44.15, indicating a potential upside of 22.24%. Given Devon Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Devon Energy is more favorable than Altex Industries.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

69.7% of Devon Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 49.8% of Altex Industries shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of Devon Energy shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Devon Energy beats Altex Industries on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Altex Industries

Altex Industries, Inc., through its subsidiary, Altex Oil Corporation, owns interests in productive onshore oil and gas properties located in Utah and Wyoming. The company was incorporated in 1985 and is based in Denver, Colorado.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

