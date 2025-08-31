RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) vs. Grow Solutions (OTCMKTS:GRSO) Head to Head Review

Grow Solutions (OTCMKTS:GRSO – Get Free Report) and RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Grow Solutions and RealReal”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Grow Solutions N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A RealReal $600.48 million 1.46 -$134.20 million ($1.06) -7.20

Risk and Volatility

Grow Solutions has higher earnings, but lower revenue than RealReal.

Grow Solutions has a beta of 1.31, meaning that its share price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, RealReal has a beta of 2.48, meaning that its share price is 148% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Grow Solutions and RealReal, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Grow Solutions 0 0 0 0 0.00 RealReal 0 1 3 1 3.00

RealReal has a consensus price target of $11.13, indicating a potential upside of 45.81%. Given RealReal’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe RealReal is more favorable than Grow Solutions.

Profitability

This table compares Grow Solutions and RealReal’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Grow Solutions N/A N/A N/A RealReal -5.55% N/A -8.90%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

64.7% of RealReal shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.0% of RealReal shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

RealReal beats Grow Solutions on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Grow Solutions

Grow Solutions Holdings, Inc. provides products and services to the regulated legal cannabis industry in the United States and internationally. Its operations focus on the retail sale and distribution of indoor and outdoor garden supplies and grow equipment, including for the legal growing of cannabis. The company also provides consulting services that include design and construction to approved and licensed legal cannabis operators, as well as assistance with licensure and related applications for legal cannabis operators. In addition, it designs and manufactures vaporizers, extraction presses, quartz accessories, and storage solutions which are used to sale in tobacco stores, smoke shops, and cannabis dispensaries. Grow Solutions Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is based in Denver, Colorado.

About RealReal

The RealReal, Inc. operates an online marketplace for resale luxury goods in the United State. The company offers various product categories, including women's fashion, men's fashion, jewelry, and watches. It primarily sells products through online marketplace and retail stores. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

