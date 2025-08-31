Critical Comparison: Mint Incorporation (NASDAQ:MIMI) and Home Depot (NYSE:HD)

Mint Incorporation (NASDAQ:MIMI – Get Free Report) and Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Mint Incorporation and Home Depot, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get Mint Incorporation alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mint Incorporation 0 0 0 0 0.00 Home Depot 0 6 19 1 2.81

Home Depot has a consensus target price of $432.52, suggesting a potential upside of 6.26%. Given Home Depot’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Home Depot is more favorable than Mint Incorporation.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mint Incorporation N/A N/A N/A Home Depot 8.86% 193.99% 15.34%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Mint Incorporation and Home Depot’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Mint Incorporation and Home Depot”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mint Incorporation N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Home Depot $165.05 billion 2.45 $14.81 billion $14.72 27.65

Home Depot has higher revenue and earnings than Mint Incorporation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

70.9% of Home Depot shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of Home Depot shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Home Depot beats Mint Incorporation on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mint Incorporation

(Get Free Report)

Mint, Inc. Ltd. is a company that engages in the provision of interior design and fit works. The company offers design services including layout plans and sketches presented in the form of 3d technical drawing and design and fit out services. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

About Home Depot

(Get Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc. operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows. In addition, it provides tool and equipment rental services. The company primarily serves homeowners; and professional renovators/remodelers, general contractors, maintenance professionals, handymen, property managers, and building service contractors, as well as specialty tradesmen, such as electricians, plumbers, and painters. It sells its products through websites, including homedepot.com; homedepot.ca and homedepot.com.mx; blinds.com, justblinds.com, and americanblinds.com for custom window coverings; thecompanystore.com, an online site for textiles and décor products; hdsupply.com for maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and related services; and The Home Depot stores. The Home Depot, Inc. was incorporated in 1978 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

Receive News & Ratings for Mint Incorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mint Incorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.