Critical Survey: Palatin Technologies (PINK:PTNT) and ASLAN Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ASLN)

Palatin Technologies (PINK:PTNT – Get Free Report) and ASLAN Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ASLN – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Palatin Technologies and ASLAN Pharmaceuticals”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Palatin Technologies $4.49 million 32.44 -$29.74 million ($1.55) -3.61 ASLAN Pharmaceuticals $12.00 million 0.10 -$44.22 million ($21.92) -0.03

Profitability

Palatin Technologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than ASLAN Pharmaceuticals. Palatin Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ASLAN Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Palatin Technologies and ASLAN Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Palatin Technologies N/A N/A -365.57% ASLAN Pharmaceuticals N/A -8,454.87% -121.60%

Volatility and Risk

Palatin Technologies has a beta of 0.87, indicating that its stock price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ASLAN Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.4, indicating that its stock price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Palatin Technologies and ASLAN Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Palatin Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00 ASLAN Pharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 0.00

Palatin Technologies currently has a consensus price target of $350.00, suggesting a potential upside of 6,150.00%. Given Palatin Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Palatin Technologies is more favorable than ASLAN Pharmaceuticals.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

11.5% of Palatin Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.8% of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 7.1% of Palatin Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.7% of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Palatin Technologies beats ASLAN Pharmaceuticals on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Palatin Technologies

Palatin Technologies, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted receptor-specific therapeutics for the treatment of various diseases in the United States. The company's lead product is Vyleesi, a melanocortin receptor (MCr) agonist for the treatment of premenopausal women with hypoactive sexual desire disorder. It is also developing oral PL8177, a selective MC1r agonist peptide that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory bowel diseases. In addition, the company engages in the development of PL9643, a peptide melanocortin agonist active at multiple MCrs, including MC1r and MC5r for anti-inflammatory ocular indications, such as dry eye disease, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial; and melanocortin peptides for diabetic retinopathy. Further, it is developing PL8177, an oral peptide formulation for treatment of ulcerative colitis, which entered Phase 2 clinical trials. The company was founded in 1986 and is based in Cranbury, New Jersey.

About ASLAN Pharmaceuticals

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited, a clinical-stage immunology focused biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various treatments to transform the lives of patients. The company's clinical portfolio comprises eblasakimab (ASLAN004), a monoclonal antibody that targets the IL-13 receptor a1 subunit which is under Phase 2 developed for the treatment of atopic dermatitis and other immunology indications; and farudodstat (ASLAN003), an orally active, potent inhibitor of human dihydroorotate dehydrogenase currently under Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It has research collaboration agreement with Zenyaku Kogyo Co., Ltd. for the development and commercialization of eblasakimab in atopic dermatitis and all other indications in Japan. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Singapore.

