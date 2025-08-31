Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) versus GreenPower Motor (NASDAQ:GP) Head to Head Survey

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM – Get Free Report) and GreenPower Motor (NASDAQ:GP – Get Free Report) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Risk & Volatility

Toyota Motor has a beta of 0.64, indicating that its share price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GreenPower Motor has a beta of 3.03, indicating that its share price is 203% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Toyota Motor and GreenPower Motor”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Toyota Motor $315.45 billion 0.83 $31.45 billion $20.74 9.37 GreenPower Motor $19.85 million 0.52 -$18.66 million ($0.62) -0.55

Toyota Motor has higher revenue and earnings than GreenPower Motor. GreenPower Motor is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Toyota Motor, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

1.5% of Toyota Motor shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.7% of GreenPower Motor shares are owned by institutional investors. 28.1% of GreenPower Motor shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Toyota Motor and GreenPower Motor, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Toyota Motor 1 2 2 0 2.20 GreenPower Motor 0 0 1 0 3.00

GreenPower Motor has a consensus target price of $3.00, suggesting a potential upside of 777.19%. Given GreenPower Motor’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe GreenPower Motor is more favorable than Toyota Motor.

Profitability

This table compares Toyota Motor and GreenPower Motor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Toyota Motor 8.77% 11.63% 4.58% GreenPower Motor -94.78% -561.91% -48.06%

Summary

Toyota Motor beats GreenPower Motor on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Toyota Motor

(Get Free Report)

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, Central and South America, Oceania, Africa, and the Middle East. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers subcompact and compact cars; mini-vehicles; mid-size, luxury, sports, and specialty cars; recreational and sport-utility vehicles; pickup trucks; minivans; trucks; and buses. It offers vehicles under the Toyota and Lexus brand names. Further, the company provides financial services, such as retail financing and leasing, wholesale financing, insurance, and credit cards. Additionally, it operates GAZOO.com, a web portal for automobile information, as well as engages in telecommunications and other businesses. The company was founded in 1933 and is headquartered in Toyota, Japan.

About GreenPower Motor

(Get Free Report)

GreenPower Motor Company Inc. designs, manufactures, and distributes electric vehicles for commercial markets in the United States and Canada. The company offers commercial vehicles for delivery, public transit, schools, vanpools, micro-transit, shuttles, and other; and passenger, student, low floor transit, and cargo transportation. It leases its vehicles to customers. GreenPower Motor Company Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

