Atlas Engineered Products (CVE:AEP) Shares Down 10.1% – What’s Next?

Atlas Engineered Products Ltd. (CVE:AEP – Get Free Report) fell 10.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.67 and last traded at C$0.71. 649,129 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 550% from the average session volume of 99,912 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.79.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AEP. Raymond James Financial set a C$1.50 price target on shares of Atlas Engineered Products and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Desjardins set a C$1.50 target price on shares of Atlas Engineered Products and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Atlas Engineered Products presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$1.58.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.14, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 4.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.87. The company has a market capitalization of C$49.93 million, a P/E ratio of 71.00 and a beta of 0.39.

Atlas Engineered Products Ltd. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of engineered roof trusses, floor trusses, and wall panels in Canada. The company offers floor joists and floor panels; and design, engineering, permitting, project management, and site assembly services. It also distributes a range of engineered wood products for builders of residential and commercial wood-framed buildings, including single-family homes, townhouses, multi-story wood-framed residential buildings, commercial buildings, and agricultural structures.

