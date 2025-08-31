TwentyFour Income (LON:TFIF) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

TwentyFour Income (LON:TFIF – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 112.29 ($1.52) and traded as low as GBX 112.13 ($1.51). TwentyFour Income shares last traded at GBX 112.20 ($1.51), with a volume of 1,143,667 shares.

TwentyFour Income Price Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 112.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 111.01. The stock has a market cap of £860.62 million and a PE ratio of 801.43.

TwentyFour Income (LON:TFIF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 16th. The company reported GBX 14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. TwentyFour Income had a return on equity of 103.44% and a net margin of 1,552.21%.

TwentyFour Income Company Profile

TwentyFour Income Fund Limited is a London listed closed-ended fund which targets less liquid, higher yielding UK and European asset backed securities.

