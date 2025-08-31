bioMerieux (OTCMKTS:BMXMF) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

bioMerieux (OTCMKTS:BMXMF – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $143.95 and traded as low as $140.25. bioMerieux shares last traded at $140.25, with a volume of 50 shares.

Separately, Royal Bank Of Canada lowered bioMerieux from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $143.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $133.58.

bioMérieux SA develops and produces in vitro diagnostic solutions for the diagnosis of infectious diseases in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers systems that use biological samples, such as blood, saliva, urine, etc. for the diagnosis of infectious diseases, including bacterial infections, parasitic infections, and viral infections; and microbiological control of production or the production environment primarily for food, pharmaceutical, and cosmetic industries.

