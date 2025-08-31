International Lithium (CVE:ILC) Stock Price Up 33.3% – Still a Buy?

International Lithium Corp. (CVE:ILC – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 33.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. Approximately 170,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 126% from the average daily volume of 75,155 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

International Lithium Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of C$5.45 million, a P/E ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 54.82 and a current ratio of 43.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$0.02 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.01.

About International Lithium

International Lithium Corp. engages in the investment, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada, Zimbabwe, and Ireland. It primarily explores for lithium, rubidium, caesium, and rare metal deposits. The company primarily focuses on the Raleigh Lake Lithium and Rubidium Project located in Canada and identifying additional properties in Canada and Zimbabwe.

