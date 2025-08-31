Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Canadian Tire Co., Limited (TSE:CTC – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$253.51 and traded as low as C$245.00. Canadian Tire shares last traded at C$245.00, with a volume of 229 shares.
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CTC shares. TD Securities downgraded Canadian Tire from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Canadian Tire from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of C$140.00.
Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited, (TSX: CTC.A) (TSX: CTC) or ‘CTC’, is a group of companies that includes a Retail segment, a Financial Services division and CT REIT. Our retail business is led by Canadian Tire, which was founded in 1922 and provides Canadians with products for life in Canada across its Living, Playing, Fixing, Automotive and Seasonal & Gardening divisions.
