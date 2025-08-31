Jersey Electricity (LON:JEL) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Jersey Electricity plc (LON:JEL – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 466.74 ($6.30) and traded as low as GBX 465.10 ($6.28). Jersey Electricity shares last traded at GBX 465.10 ($6.28), with a volume of 2,698 shares traded.

Jersey Electricity Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of £142.51 million, a PE ratio of 1,212.14 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 466.74 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 446.61.

Jersey Electricity (LON:JEL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 5th. The company reported GBX 26 EPS for the quarter. Jersey Electricity had a return on equity of 4.58% and a net margin of 8.57%. Equities analysts predict that Jersey Electricity plc will post 29.6610169 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Jersey Electricity

Jersey Electricity plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity in Jersey. The company provides energy solutions for domestic and commercial customers looking to switch from fossil-fuel-based energy to clean and low-carbon electricity; and electric heating and hot water, electric transport, outdoor and indoor lighting, electric commercial kitchens, air conditioning, renewable energy, and CosyCare maintenance solutions.

