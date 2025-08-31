GlobalData (LON:DATA) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

GlobalData Plc (LON:DATA – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 139.42 ($1.88) and traded as low as GBX 132 ($1.78). GlobalData shares last traded at GBX 134 ($1.81), with a volume of 650,181 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DATA. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of GlobalData in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 260 target price on shares of GlobalData in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on GlobalData from GBX 215 to GBX 195 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 227.50.

GlobalData Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 139.42 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 156.96. The stock has a market cap of £1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 3,621.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.58.

GlobalData (LON:DATA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported GBX 3 EPS for the quarter. GlobalData had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 12.99%. On average, equities analysts forecast that GlobalData Plc will post 9.6687774 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at GlobalData

In other GlobalData news, insider Graham Lilley sold 536,428 shares of GlobalData stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 143, for a total value of £767,092.04. 63.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GlobalData Company Profile

GlobalData Plc is a leading data, insights, and analytics platform for the world’s largest industries. Our mission is to help our clients decode the future, make better decisions, and reach more customers.

One Platform Model

GlobalData’s One Platform model is the foundation of our business and is the result of years of continuous investment, targeted acquisitions, and organic development.

Featured Articles

