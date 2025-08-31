John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:HTD) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:HTD – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.07 and traded as high as $24.65. John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund shares last traded at $24.54, with a volume of 75,351 shares.

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund Stock Down 0.3%

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.25.

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 11th were paid a $0.158 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 11th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 7.7%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund

About John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 20,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 3,333 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 63,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after acquiring an additional 10,492 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $233,000. NBC Securities Inc. raised its holdings in John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 100,525.0% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 4,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 4,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 67.7% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 17,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 6,991 shares during the last quarter.

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management and Analytic Investors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors, with an emphasis on the utilities sector.

