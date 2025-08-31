John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:HTD) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:HTD – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.07 and traded as high as $24.65. John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund shares last traded at $24.54, with a volume of 75,351 shares.
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.25.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 11th were paid a $0.158 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 11th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 7.7%.
John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management and Analytic Investors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors, with an emphasis on the utilities sector.
