Henderson Smaller Companies (LON:HSL) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Shares of Henderson Smaller Companies (LON:HSL – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 871.19 ($11.76) and traded as low as GBX 852 ($11.50). Henderson Smaller Companies shares last traded at GBX 856 ($11.56), with a volume of 191,278 shares traded.

Henderson Smaller Companies Stock Down 0.2%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.12, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of £556.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,397.78 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 871.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 819.41.

Get Henderson Smaller Companies alerts:

Henderson Smaller Companies (LON:HSL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported GBX 27.89 earnings per share for the quarter. Henderson Smaller Companies had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 93.00%.

About Henderson Smaller Companies

The Company’s investment objective is to maximize shareholders’ total returns by investing mainly in smaller companies that are quoted in the United Kingdom. The Company is engaged in investing in shares and securities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Henderson Smaller Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henderson Smaller Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.