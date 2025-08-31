Century Financial (OTCMKTS:CYFL) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Century Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:CYFL – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.49 and traded as high as $45.00. Century Financial shares last traded at $43.54, with a volume of 1,100 shares traded.

Century Financial Stock Down 1.0%

The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.49 and a 200 day moving average of $44.18.

Century Financial Company Profile

Century Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Century Bank and Trust that provides a range of financial and trust services. The company’s primary deposit products include checking, savings, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts. It also provides residential mortgages; home equity, auto, specialty item, debt consolidation, construction, business term, and agri-business loans; small business Loans; real estate financing; lines of credit; letters of credit; and government loan guaranty programs.

