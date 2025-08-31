Whitecap Resources (OTCMKTS:SPGYF) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Whitecap Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPGYF – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.77 and traded as low as $6.68. Whitecap Resources shares last traded at $6.79, with a volume of 1,253,043 shares traded.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. National Bankshares reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Whitecap Resources in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Desjardins raised shares of Whitecap Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Whitecap Resources in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Whitecap Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.42.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st were paid a $0.0444 dividend. This is a boost from Whitecap Resources’s previous dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 768.0%. Whitecap Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.33%.

Whitecap Resources Inc, an oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil and gas assets in Western Canada. The company's primary areas of focus of its development programs are in Northern Alberta and British Columbia, Central Alberta, and Saskatchewan. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

