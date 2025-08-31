Amphion Innovations (LON:AMP) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Amphion Innovations Plc (LON:AMP – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 2.70 ($0.04). Amphion Innovations shares last traded at GBX 2.40 ($0.03), with a volume of 1,805,561 shares trading hands.

Amphion Innovations Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.24. The company has a market cap of £18.43 million and a PE ratio of -80.07.

Amphion Innovations Company Profile

Amphion Innovations Plc is a venture capital firm specializing in both public and private early stage investments and spun out of universities and corporations. It does not invest in ?speculative? technologies requiring long development timeframes or excessive capital investment. It invests in the medical, life sciences, and technology sectors with defensible core intellectual property, know-how and growth potential in very large markets of at least $1 billion in size together with corporations, governments, universities, and entrepreneurs.

