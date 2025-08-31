Global Opportunities Trust (LON:GOT) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Shares of Global Opportunities Trust plc (LON:GOT – Get Free Report) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 319.91 ($4.32) and traded as high as GBX 322 ($4.35). Global Opportunities Trust shares last traded at GBX 320 ($4.32), with a volume of 42,025 shares traded.

Global Opportunities Trust Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 319.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 303.76. The stock has a market capitalization of £93.51 million, a PE ratio of 2,147.65 and a beta of 0.42.

Global Opportunities Trust (LON:GOT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 21st. The company reported GBX 4 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Global Opportunities Trust had a net margin of 83.86% and a return on equity of 5.17%.

Global Opportunities Trust Company Profile

EP Global Opportunities Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Edinburgh Partners AIFM Limited. The fund is co-managed by Edinburgh Partners Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

