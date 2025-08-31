WisdomTree Gasoline (LON:UGAS) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of WisdomTree Gasoline (LON:UGAS – Get Free Report) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 51.84 ($0.70) and traded as high as GBX 52.63 ($0.71). WisdomTree Gasoline shares last traded at GBX 52.63 ($0.71), with a volume of 98 shares changing hands.
WisdomTree Gasoline Stock Up 0.4%
The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 51.84 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 50.93.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than WisdomTree Gasoline
- Insider Buying Explained: What Investors Need to Know
- Auto Tariffs Are Coming Down: 3 Stocks to Benefit Soon
- What is the Nikkei 225 index?
- Tencent Music Stock Outshines Spotify as China’s Music Giant
- Top Stocks Investing in 5G Technology
- DICKS’s Sporting Goods Stock Dropped After Earnings—Is It a Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Gasoline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree Gasoline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.