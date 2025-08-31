Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:NRO) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NRO – Get Free Report) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.23 and traded as high as $3.27. Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund shares last traded at $3.27, with a volume of 223,784 shares changing hands.
Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Trading Up 0.9%
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.23.
Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.0312 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.4%.
Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Company Profile
Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. It is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It typically invests in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts.
