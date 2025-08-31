Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:NRO) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NRO – Get Free Report) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.23 and traded as high as $3.27. Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund shares last traded at $3.27, with a volume of 223,784 shares changing hands.

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Trading Up 0.9%

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.23.

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.0312 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.4%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NRO. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund by 34.1% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 71,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 18,164 shares during the last quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $102,000.

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. It is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It typically invests in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts.

