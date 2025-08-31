Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS – Get Free Report) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.25 and traded as high as $2.68. Cellectis shares last traded at $2.57, with a volume of 35,096 shares changing hands.

CLLS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on Cellectis from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Cellectis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cellectis has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.00.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.25 and a 200 day moving average of $1.70. The company has a market cap of $142.85 million, a P/E ratio of -3.13 and a beta of 3.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $18.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.07 million. Cellectis had a negative net margin of 100.69% and a negative return on equity of 68.05%. On average, analysts predict that Cellectis S.A. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Cellectis in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Cellectis by 103.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,590 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 12,500 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cellectis by 132.9% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 46,377 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 26,461 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cellectis during the fourth quarter worth approximately $962,000. Finally, Long Focus Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cellectis by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC now owns 4,717,293 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,849,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. 63.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cellectis SA, a clinical stage biotechnological company, develops immuno-oncology products based on gene-edited T-cells that express chimeric antigen receptors to target and eradicate cancer cells. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic T-cell product candidate for the treatment of CD19-expressing hematologic malignancies, such as acute lymphoblastic leukemia; ALLO-501 and ALLO-501A to treat relapsed or refractory for non-hodgkin lymphoma (NHL); and ALLO-715 for the treatment of multiple myeloma.

