SPAR Group (NASDAQ:SGRP) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

SPAR Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRP – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.20 and traded as high as $1.22. SPAR Group shares last traded at $1.19, with a volume of 194,873 shares traded.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.09 and its 200-day moving average is $1.19. The firm has a market cap of $28.19 million, a P/E ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.25.
SPAR Group (NASDAQ:SGRP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The business services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $34.04 million during the quarter. SPAR Group had a negative net margin of 3.78% and a negative return on equity of 18.99%. As a group, analysts forecast that SPAR Group, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
SPAR Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides merchandising and brand marketing services in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, Middle East, and Africa. The company offers merchandising and marketing services, such as resets and cut-ins; price and inventory audits; stock replenishment and rotation services; out of stock management; promotional event setup; and display management, as well as category management and set up services comprising category and product resets; planogram maintenance; display and shelf services; and point of purchase installation and management.
