SPAR Group (NASDAQ:SGRP) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

SPAR Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRP – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.20 and traded as high as $1.22. SPAR Group shares last traded at $1.19, with a volume of 194,873 shares traded.

SPAR Group Trading Up 0.8%

The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.09 and its 200-day moving average is $1.19. The firm has a market cap of $28.19 million, a P/E ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.25.

SPAR Group (NASDAQ:SGRP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The business services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $34.04 million during the quarter. SPAR Group had a negative net margin of 3.78% and a negative return on equity of 18.99%. As a group, analysts forecast that SPAR Group, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SGRP. CSS LLC IL increased its stake in SPAR Group by 679.4% during the fourth quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 177,669 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 154,873 shares during the last quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC increased its stake in SPAR Group by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC now owns 763,878 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 34,242 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in SPAR Group during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in SPAR Group by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 231,794 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 13,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in SPAR Group by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 150,068 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 13,377 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.57% of the company’s stock.

SPAR Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides merchandising and brand marketing services in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, Middle East, and Africa. The company offers merchandising and marketing services, such as resets and cut-ins; price and inventory audits; stock replenishment and rotation services; out of stock management; promotional event setup; and display management, as well as category management and set up services comprising category and product resets; planogram maintenance; display and shelf services; and point of purchase installation and management.

