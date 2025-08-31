Focus Graphite (OTCMKTS:FCSMF) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Focus Graphite Inc. (OTCMKTS:FCSMF – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.09 and traded as high as $0.24. Focus Graphite shares last traded at $0.23, with a volume of 47,263 shares changing hands.
Focus Graphite Price Performance
The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.14 and its 200 day moving average is $0.09.
Focus Graphite Company Profile
Focus Graphite Inc, an exploration stage company, acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties in Quebec, Canada. The company explores for graphite, iron, copper, rare-earth elements, and gold deposits. Its flagship project is the Lac Knife property in which it holds 100% interests that consists of 62 claims covering an area of 3,248.18 hectares located in the Côte Nord region of Québec.
