Pathfinder Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBHC) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBHC – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $15.50 and traded as low as $14.92. Pathfinder Bancorp shares last traded at $14.93, with a volume of 558 shares changing hands.
Pathfinder Bancorp Trading Up 0.1%
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.52 million, a P/E ratio of 42.66 and a beta of 0.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.49.
Pathfinder Bancorp Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 18th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 18th. Pathfinder Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 114.29%.
About Pathfinder Bancorp
Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Pathfinder Bank that provides various banking and financial products and services in New York. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; certificates of deposit; and demand and time deposits.
