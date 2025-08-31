Pathfinder Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBHC) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBHC – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $15.50 and traded as low as $14.92. Pathfinder Bancorp shares last traded at $14.93, with a volume of 558 shares changing hands.

Pathfinder Bancorp Trading Up 0.1%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.52 million, a P/E ratio of 42.66 and a beta of 0.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.49.

Pathfinder Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 18th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 18th. Pathfinder Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 114.29%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Pathfinder Bancorp

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Pathfinder Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Pathfinder Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $229,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Pathfinder Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $256,000. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. bought a new position in Pathfinder Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $280,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Pathfinder Bancorp by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 19,640 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.73% of the company’s stock.

Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Pathfinder Bank that provides various banking and financial products and services in New York. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; certificates of deposit; and demand and time deposits.

