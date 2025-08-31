Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Lipocine Inc. (NASDAQ:LPCN – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.24 and traded as low as $2.86. Lipocine shares last traded at $2.91, with a volume of 14,860 shares trading hands.

LPCN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Lipocine in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Alliance Global Partners raised shares of Lipocine to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Wall Street Zen initiated coverage on shares of Lipocine in a research note on Saturday, May 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has assigned a Buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lipocine has an average rating of “Strong Buy” and an average price target of $9.00.

The company has a market cap of $15.77 million, a PE ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.23.

Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41). The business had revenue of $0.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.00 million.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Lipocine stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lipocine Inc. (NASDAQ:LPCN – Free Report) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,464 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 3,248 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.07% of Lipocine worth $280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 9.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lipocine Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development for the delivery of drugs for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) disorders. Its lead product candidate is TLANDO, an oral testosterone replacement therapy (TRT) comprising testosterone undecanoate.

