PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PZC) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PZC – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.34 and traded as low as $6.08. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III shares last traded at $6.12, with a volume of 16,551 shares.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.33.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 11th were paid a dividend of $0.0295 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 11th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 54,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Intellectus Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 49,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Matisse Capital lifted its stake in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III by 2,458.8% during the 2nd quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 379,553 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,365,000 after purchasing an additional 364,720 shares during the period. Catalina Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III during the 2nd quarter worth $156,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 572,282 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,731,000 after purchasing an additional 38,073 shares during the period.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

