PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PZC) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PZC – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.34 and traded as low as $6.08. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III shares last traded at $6.12, with a volume of 16,551 shares.
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.33.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 11th were paid a dividend of $0.0295 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 11th.
PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
