PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PCQ) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PCQ – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $8.60 and traded as low as $8.24. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund shares last traded at $8.31, with a volume of 164,134 shares.
PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund Trading Up 0.3%
The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.38 and its 200-day moving average is $8.60.
PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 11th will be given a $0.036 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 11th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.2%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund
PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund Company Profile
PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund
- How to Use the MarketBeat Excel Dividend Calculator
- Auto Tariffs Are Coming Down: 3 Stocks to Benefit Soon
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- Tencent Music Stock Outshines Spotify as China’s Music Giant
- What is MarketRank™? How to Use it
- DICKS’s Sporting Goods Stock Dropped After Earnings—Is It a Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.