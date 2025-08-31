PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PCQ) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PCQ – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $8.60 and traded as low as $8.24. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund shares last traded at $8.31, with a volume of 164,134 shares.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund Trading Up 0.3%

The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.38 and its 200-day moving average is $8.60.

Get PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund alerts:

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 11th will be given a $0.036 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 11th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.2%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PCQ. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $87,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $104,000. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $104,000. Catalina Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $109,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $112,000.

(Get Free Report)

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.