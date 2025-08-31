Brompton Energy Split (TSE:ESP) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Brompton Energy Split Corp. (TSE:ESP – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$4.71 and traded as low as C$4.35. Brompton Energy Split shares last traded at C$4.35, with a volume of 400 shares changing hands.

Brompton Energy Split Trading Down 1.1%

The company has a current ratio of 6.82, a quick ratio of 6.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.36. The firm has a market cap of C$3.47 million, a P/E ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 2.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$4.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$4.70.

Brompton Energy Split Company Profile

To provide holders of Preferred shares with fixed cumulative preferrential quarterly cash distributions and to return the original issue price on the maturity date. To provide holders of Class A shares with regular monthly cash distributions3 and the opportunity for capital appreciation. To achieve these objectives, the Fund invests in a portfolio of equity securities of at least 15 large¿capitalization North American oil and gas issuers selected by the Manager from the S&P 500 Index and the S&P/TSX Composite Index.

