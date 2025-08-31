ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKS – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.32 and traded as low as $2.72. ONE Group Hospitality shares last traded at $2.79, with a volume of 73,328 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Research downgraded ONE Group Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on ONE Group Hospitality from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded ONE Group Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $4.63.

The company has a market cap of $86.37 million, a P/E ratio of -1.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.52, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.35.

ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The restaurant operator reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). ONE Group Hospitality had a positive return on equity of 69.82% and a negative net margin of 1.91%.The business had revenue of $203.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.95 million. ONE Group Hospitality has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts predict that The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider David Kanen sold 160,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.70, for a total transaction of $752,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 1,823,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,569,350.20. The trade was a 8.07% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 350,091 shares of company stock worth $1,669,918. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of ONE Group Hospitality by 51.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,732 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3,316 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC acquired a new position in ONE Group Hospitality in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in ONE Group Hospitality in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in ONE Group Hospitality by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 34,782 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 5,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in ONE Group Hospitality in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.14% of the company’s stock.

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc, a restaurant company, develops, owns, operates, manages, and licenses restaurants and lounges worldwide. It operates through STK, Kona Grill, and ONE Hospitality segments. The company also provides turn-key food and beverage services for hospitality venues, including hotels, casinos, and other locations.

