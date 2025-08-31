Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund (NYSE:GOF) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund (NYSE:GOF – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $14.95 and traded as low as $14.90. Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund shares last traded at $14.95, with a volume of 1,076,343 shares.

Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund Stock Down 0.0%

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.94.

Get Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund alerts:

Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.1821 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.6%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund

Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GOF. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. PSI Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund by 56.6% during the 1st quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 2,270 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the period. Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,016 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the period.

(Get Free Report)

Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Guggenheim Partners Investment Management LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. For its equity portion, the fund invests directly and through derivatives such as writing covered call and put options to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.