Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund (NYSE:GOF) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund (NYSE:GOF – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $14.95 and traded as low as $14.90. Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund shares last traded at $14.95, with a volume of 1,076,343 shares.
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.94.
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.1821 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.6%.
Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Guggenheim Partners Investment Management LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. For its equity portion, the fund invests directly and through derivatives such as writing covered call and put options to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
